Fur Skincare

Ingrown Concentrate Healing & Soothing Oil

C$35.99

Fur Ingrown Concentrate Healing & Soothing Oil gently reduces the appearance of bumps and redness due to ingrown hairs. Together this all-natural oil and textured finger mitt help soothe and minimize the appearance of pores in delicate areas. Product Features: Dermatologically and gynecologically tested. Free of phthalates, parabens, silicones, and artificial colors or fragrance. Gluten free and vegan. Directions of Use: For areas prone to redness, including pubic area, underarms, legs, brows, lip and chin. In the shower, use the finger mitt to exfoliate, focusing on ingrowns. Out of the shower, apply a few drops to bumps. For best results use daily, or more as needed. Hang mitt to dry, machine wash. Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut oil, Vitis vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, d-alpha tocopherol, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Almond) Oil, α-Bisabolol (chamomile), Borago Officinalis (Borage) Seed Oil, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) oil, Calophyllum inophyllum (Tamanu) Seed oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Lavender oil /Clary Sage oil Cautions: Store in a cool place and keep out of direct sunlight. Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only. In rare instances of irritation, discontinue use.