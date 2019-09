Ghost

Ingrid Dress Bubblegum

£145.00 £72.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ghost

Sweet like candy - Designed in bubble-gum pink, Ingrid is a fun and an easy-to-wear piece from the collection. The high stand collar has gathers falling through the yoke, and the keyhole fastening at the back is finished with our signature covered button and loop detail. The Long sleeves are finished in a cuff with matching button detail. Pair together with pastel hues for the freshest way to make a statement.