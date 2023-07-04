Goldfield & Banks

Ingenious Ginger Perfume

Discover the beauty of the Australian tropics with Goldfield & Banks Ingenious Ginger. Sultry and sun-kissed, Ingenious Ginger blends refreshing citrus with native spices, creating a fragrance that’s warm, sparkling and fresh all at once. Goldfield & Banks Ingenious Ginger takes inspiration from the unscented flowers of the torch ginger lily, imagining a scent to match the bold red blooms. Australian Red Back Ginger serves as the foundation of a ginger flower accord, joined by Italian bergamot and lemon, native sandalwood and Brazilian mandarin. It’s light and effervescent, with just a touch of fruity sweetness. What are the notes in Goldfield & Banks Ingenious Ginger? Ginger flower accord, bergamot, lemon, magnolia, jasmine, rose, mandarin, sandalwood, patchouli, vanilla, musk, cashmeran, amber Spicy and solar, Ingenious Ginger will suit both those who love Goldfield & Banks’ lighter, fresher scents like Sunset Hour, as well as the richer fragrances like Silky Woods. Goldfield & Banks Ingenious Ginger is also available in 50ml and a 10ml travel size. This listing is 100ml.