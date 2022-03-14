Molton Brown

Infusing Eucalyptus Bath & Shower Gel

$32.00

Revive your senses with this aromatic-woody body wash, filled with invigorating eucalyptus, vivacious wild mint and resinous cedarwood. Top notes of eucalyptus, lavandin and rosemary. A heart of wild mint, clove and thyme. A base of cedarwood, patchouli and musk. London via Tasmania The soaring, evergreen eucalypt forest. A waterfall thundering over sheer rock face. Blue haze rising from the oils of leafy undergrowth. Restore your senses with a foray into the fragrant wild. Pure. Bold. Stimulating.