HigherDose

Infrared Sauna Blanket V3

$499.00

Buy Now Review It

At HigherDose

Take a wellness cue from the likes of celebrities world wide and take your DOSE on the go.Perfect for traveling or at-home use, our Infrared Sauna Blankets increase the body’s thermal energy and promote a temporary increase in blood flow – so you sweat like you’re working out, without working out. As you relax into the soothing, yet stimulating heat, infrared also provides an uplifting sensation. The result? A healthy, rejuvenating experience that leaves you feeling euphoric.