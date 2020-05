Summer Waves®

Inflatable Watermelon 3-ring Pool, 45″ X 10″

$20.93

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Enjoy your favorite fruit in the comfort of your own backyard with the Watermelon 3-Ring Pool. Durably constructed, this pool features an easy-to-inflate 3-ring design. It can be used as a ball pit during the off season as well. Take a bite out of the summer in this Watermelon 3-Ring Pool today!3 Ring Inflatable Watermelon Pool