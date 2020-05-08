homech

Inflatable Swimming Pool, 95 X 56 X 22 In

$105.99

Buy Now Review It

Large & Spacious: 95” inflatable family lounge pools with 162 gal water capacity fits a family with 2 adults and 4 kids to enjoy a splashing pool party in summer Strong & Sturdy: Comes with 3 individual air chamber, the inflatable kiddie pools can withstand extra weight while preventing air leakage Durable & Wear-resistant: Made with 0. 4mm thickness PVC material, the inflatable swimming pool is twice thicker than most in the market; extra repair patch included in the package help prolong lifespan Convenient & User-friendly: Inflate in 3-4 minute by electric pump (not included); 90° vertical drainpipe can facilitate the outflow of water Safe & Secure: Homech kiddie pool is produced using and BPA-free materials that meet the standards of international children’s toys Homech Swim Center The bright, fun sidewalls create a relaxing atmosphere for lounging in the sun. Perfect for adults and kids, the whole family can have fun. Warm Tips 1. It should be noted that children must be supervised by adults while they play in the pool. 2. Before you set up the pool, you must check for sharp objects before placing it on the ground. 3. Do not fill the pool more than 2/3 full with water. 4. Manual or foot pumps are recommended to inflate the pool. QA: How much water is suitable for the inflatable swimming pool? The water level only needs to be filled to the second indvidual air chambers to avoid the pool misshapen, and to ensure that kids can play safely in the pool. Can the height of the swimming pool be adjusted? There are three indvidual air chambers, you can choose to inflate 1-3 air chambers to adjust the height. Package Included 1 x Homech Inflatable Swimming Pool 1 x User Guide 2 x Repair Patches