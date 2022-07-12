COOYES

Inflatable Swimming Pool

$69.99 $55.99

Buy Now Review It

Extra Large Size for Family Fun: COOYES 118''x72''x20'' Inflatable swimming pool is spacious enough for the whole family to have summer fun. With 312 gallons water capacity, this kiddie swimming pool can accommodate 4 kids and 2 adults to enjoy a fun pool party in the summer. You and your kids can invite your friends to enjoy your splashing poor water party! It is a perfect choice for your families or friends to enjoy a summer water party in your backyard. Durable PVC for Long Service Life: The 0.4mm high-strength PVC wall of COOYES inflatable pool is twice thicker than others. This extra-strong PVC helps effectively reduce the risk of punctures from the gravel in the backyard or garden. This soft PVC helps avoid creases greatly when it's folded as well. 3 completely separate air chambers work independently and are more likely to prevent air leakage compared with 1 air chamber. COOYES inflatable pool will accompany you for many summers! Safety Consideration for Your Family: Made with Naphthalene and Lead-Free and BPA free material, this baby swimming pool complies with international children's toy safety standards. COOYES kiddie swimming pool has passed the certification test of CPSIA, CPC, ASTM. With 20’’ side wall, this inflatable pool can effectively keep your kids safe in the pool without stepping out and falling. The soft round edges are available to reduce your kid's bump. Convenient Usage for Daily Life: COOYES kiddie pool can be inflated in less than 3 minutes using an electric pump (not included). A double intake and free-flow exhaust value are designed in each chamber to fasten the inflation and deflation process. The built-in efficient drain plug makes the pool easy to deflate for the vertical drainpipe can facilitate the outflow of water. The inflatable swimming pool can be deflated and folded at any time. You can store it under the bed, cabinet, etc. Multi-Scene for Fun: Not only can it be used as a swimming pool for summer fun, but also it can be used as a ball pit, sandpit, fishing pond, or toy pond in any season anywhere for family fun. As an inflatable pool, it can be folded and inflated anywhere. You can move it freely from your backyard to your living room! COOYES multifunctional pool accompanies your child all year round! For any help, please feel free to contact us anytime and we will give a satisfactory response within 24 hours.