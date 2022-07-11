Hesung

Inflatable Swimming Pool

Whole Family-Size Inflatable Swimming Pool: Hesung 118" X 69" X 21" inflatable kiddie pool helps you enjoy a great time with the whole family. It holds up to 2 adults and 4 kids so you can enjoy your splashing pool party in the backyard! Also it can be easily turned into an indoor ball pool for kiddie. Anti-UV Protection for Longer Use: Hesung inflatable kiddie pool built with long-lasting anti-UV material is capable of blocking out harmful UVA and UVB solar rays making this wading pool safe to use under the sun. Strong and Stable Structure: The swimming pool with 3 individual air chambers can withstand extra weight while preventing air leakage so it is always ready for fun. With its 0.42mm thick PVC material and stable design, it can hold up to 150kg weight while fully blown up. Safe and Durable for Babies: Hesung made with Naphthalene material is Lead Free, BPA-free and CPSIA , CPC and ASTM certified. It meets the standards of international children’s toys. And this blow up pool is 80% thicker than most of its competitors in the market, reducing the risk of punctures for a long service life and reinforced safety. Easy to Set up: Hesung inflatable pool can be effortlessly inflated in 3-4 minutes using an electric pump (not included). Fill it with water, balls and other toys to level up the fun. The built-in efficient valves make the pool easy to set up and deflate with the 90° vertical drainpipe facilitating the outflow of water. This blow up pool has a white cap to reflect the sun's heat, you wont burn yourself when getting in, sitting back or resting your arms along the top surface Why choose Hesung Ultra-large Inflatable Swimming Pool? 1. 118" X 69" X 21" Rectangle Swimming Pool Fits for adults, kiddies even the whole family. Enjoy quality time with your family or water party in summer outdoor. 2. Anti-UV Material Protection Built with latest anti-UV material, perfect for outside water party under the sun. 3. User-friendly This blow up pool has a white cap to reflect the sun's heat, you won’t burn yourself when getting in, sitting back or resting your arms along the top surface. Warm Tips 1. It should be noted that children must be supervised by adults while they play in the pool. 2. Before you set up the pool, you must check for sharp objects before placing it on the ground. 3. Do not fill the pool more than 2/3 full with water. 4. Manual or foot pumps are recommended to inflate the pool. Dimension Size: 118" X 69" X 21" Material: BPA-free PVC with anti-UV material Water Capacity: 312 gallons(1180L) Fit for Age: 3+ What’s in the Box 1 x Hesung Inflatable Swimming Pool 1 x User Guide 4 x Repair Patches