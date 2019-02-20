Adam and Eve

Inflatable Position Pillow

£22.87

Makes Every Position Oh-So-Satisfying! Achieve positions you never thought possible! Adam & Eve’s angled 24” x 16” pillow inflates quickly & easily to support you in all sorts of bedroom positions! Sure-grip handles and a velvety surface keep it and you in place and comfortable – no matter what angle you’re in. Use the wedge shape to support your chest, back, hips and more. • Adam & Eve Inflatable Position Pillow • Wedge shape supports a variety of angles and positions • Easy grip handles keep you and the pillow in place • Velvety flocked surface prevents slippage • Air seal valve lets you inflate or deflate easily • 24” long, 16” wide, 4”-8” wedge height • Supports up to 300 lbs. Discover better, more comfortable angles and make all those demanding positions possible! The Adam & Eve Inflatable Position Pillow inflates easily into a wedge shape that supports you just where you need it. Easy grip handles at either side give you something to hold onto, and keeps yourself and the pillow in place. A velvety flocked surface feels good and prevents slipping.