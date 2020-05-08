FUNBOY

Inflatable Kiddie Pool

$59.99

THE WORLD'S MOST FASHIONABLE BACKYARD INFLATABLE KIDDIE POOL BY FUNBOY. Sized for two adults for multiple kids, the FUNBOY Spring Flowers Inflatable pool creates the perfect back oasis for any occasions. Cool off is style this summer. ORIGINAL DESIGNER ART DECO PRINT BY FUNBOY, the leader in inflatable design. Safe non-toxic soft touch vinyl that is free from harmful chemicals. Integrated drain plug and rapid inflation valves make set-up and take down a breeze! TRUST FUNBOY - THE GLOBAL LEADER IN HIGH QUALITY, ORIGINAL LUXURY INFLATABLES. Family founded business in Venice Beach California. We are USA based company with USA based customer support. THE HIGHEST QUALITY POOL FLOAT ON THE MARKET. 24 hour air tested to ensure the best float. FUNBOY products pass stringent 3rd party testing to ensure safety and construction. All floats exceed industry testing standards. INFLATES AND DEFLATES IN <2 MINUTES. FUNBOY's speed valves provide rapid inflation and deflation with an electric pump (not included) or hair dryer (cold air).