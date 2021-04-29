Sunnylife

Inflatable Glitter Holographic Pool

Details & Care This glitter-filled clear inflatable pool is sure to make a splash at the next birthday party, family barbeque or staycation. Made from durable, nontoxic PVC, it's ideal for kids ages 6 and up but has room for up to 3 adults. Ages 6 and up 59" diameter; 15 1/4" height Includes repair patch in case of puncture 4.3 lb. Nontoxic; phthalate-free PVC Imported Item #6215554