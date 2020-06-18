GoPong

Inflatable Floating Beer Pong Table

$34.99

UPGRADE YOUR POOL PARTY: 6 foot floating beer pong table with sideline cup holders, 6 pong balls, and 4 tethering grommets HOURS OF FUN: Full 10 cup beer pong setup on each side so you can enjoy this classic drinking game and set the life of the party 3 FEATURES IN 1: The versatile GoPong inflatable can be used for games of pool pong, social floating and as a floating lounge RAPID INFLATION: Don't let your party miss a beat, this float inflates quickly by pump (not included) or mouth UNIQUE GIFT: Retail boxed for gifting GoPong's Pool Pong Lounge is a premium 6ft floating beer pong table with built in cup holders for social floating. This product is essentially a version of our popular Party Barge, but without the built in cooler. The 6ft x 3ft table includes 10 cup triangles on each end for full size pool pong play. Each side of the raft is also lined with 4 cup holders for social floating, so you and your friends can float and socialize around the table between pong games. The Pool Lounge can also be used as a floating tanning lounge if you're ever able to get it all to yourself. The Pool Lounge includes 6 pong balls (cups not included) and is retail packaged. This is a must have for spring break, summer pool parties, or lake boating. Manufacturer's Note: We inflation test and quality check all rafts before they are packaged, but rarely a bad unit will still slip through. If this happens, we will immediately send a replacement or issue a refund as customer service is our top priority.