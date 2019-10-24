Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Inflatable Flamingo Halloween Costume

This Inflatable Flamingo Halloween Costume from Hyde & EEK! Boutique™ makes it easy for you to have a unique take on your spooky-season festivities. It has a two-tone pink design for an authentic look, along with a beak, eyes, black reins and faux-leg accents that make it look like you're actually riding a giant flamingo. Your legs act as the flamingo's, sliding easy into the inflatable fabric so you can try your best to channel your inner wading bird. You'll be sure to steal the show at a festive party or trick-or-treating with the fam when you put on this inflatable flamingo rider costume. Recommended for adults that are Men's sizes M-XL.