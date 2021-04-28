Thrive Causemetics

Infinity Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner™

$24.00

Details How To Use Gently line the pointed tip of the applicator along the lashes. Allow product to set for 30 seconds. What Else You Need To Know This ultra-black, waterproof liquid liner features our proprietary Flawless-Flick Applicator™, a strong-yet-superfine tip that allows for the ultimate control to build your perfect level of bold. Powered by Semi-Permanent Micropigment Technology™, this liner delivers smudge-proof pigment with long-lasting wear. So versatile and easy-to-use, you can achieve all the best lined looks, from everyday casual to a more adventurous winged tip. Paraben-Free Sulfate-Free Formulated without Phthalates Vegan Cruelty-Free No Synthetic Fragrance NET WT. 0.094 oz