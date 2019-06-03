Pop Fashion

Infinity Scarf Wrap Scarf With Zipper Pocket

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

CONTAINS ZIPPER POCKET - Womens Scarf includes a zip pocket to fit smartphone, passport, money, cash, coin purse, keys, cell phone, or wallet WOMENS SCARVES, STYLE TIPS-This Fashion Scarf is Lightweight, good for; Summer, Fall, Winter, Spring INFINITY SCARF, GIFT IDEAS - Best gifts for Women, Ladies, Girls, Children, Wife, Mom, Girlfriend Black Friday Cyber Monday Deals Special - Scarf for any occasion! This Scarve is Good for Wedding, Bridesmaid, Birthday, Anniversary, Holidays