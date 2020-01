serpilguneysu

Infinity Knot Ring

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Sterling silver infinity love knot ring made of a double piece of silver wires. Twisted wires look like a rope; as used by climbers who want to connect tightly to each other. Love knot symbolizes eternity, love and friendship. It will also be a great gift for lovers, friends or a beautiful promise or engagement ring. I have designed this ring for daily life/everyday use.