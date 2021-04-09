Lula's Garden

Infinity Garden

$110.00

At Lula's Garden

Mother's Day is the occasion to show your mom, grandma, sister, pet-mom, aunt or any motherly figure - how much you appreciate her and all that she does for you and everyone else in her life. An Infinity Garden is the perfect gift for the woman who deserves it all! Fresh succulent garden arrives pre-planted in a beautifully crafted planter gift box - ready to display and enjoy. Contains an assortment of 4 small and 3 medium pre-planted fresh succulents* The ivory planter box measures approximately 7" x 7" x 5.5" Includes a plastic dropper for watering Mother's Day Card *If you are shipping to an area with weather below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, please consider adding a heat pack to your purchase to ensure that plants don't freeze in transit. Shipping is at your own risk. Click here to add a heat pack.