Senia

Infinity Earrings

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Senia

Gold vermeil and sterling silver modular earrings Your order will ship in 1 week Meet the last earrings you'll ever need. With over 55 combinations, take this set from the office to the court to date night. Style these a new way every single day. This set was created limitless to last a lifetime. Our patent-pending modular and multifunctional earrings were designed to be a continually evolving set of styles for the modern woman.