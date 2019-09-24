Capresso

Infinity Conical Burr [grinder]

$120.00 $99.14

Buy Now Review It

Capresso - Infinity Conical Burr Grinder Elegant, timeless and user friendly design. For maximum aroma and flavor retention nothing beats the Infinity Conical Burr Grinder series. Computer controlled special grinding heads cut the angles and shapes of the steel burrs to within 0.1 mm precision (1/250 of one inch). Burrs are produced as matched pairs and are hand assembled in Switzerland for precise fit. The multiple gear motor produces the slowest grinding action (<- 450 rpm) resulting in highest precision grinding from Turkish fine to percolator coarse. Lowest noise conical burr grinder. Low Noise Features &- Benefits Extremely wide range from Turkish fine to coarse for all kinds of coffee preparation..Clearly marked fineness settings, 4 each for extra fine, fine, regular and coarse. A total of 16 settings..Commercial grade solid conical steel burrs with advanced cutting design for high precision grinding..Gear reduction motor grinds slow with reduced noise and little static build-up..Slowest grinding speed in its class creates less friction and heat build up preserving maximum aroma and flavor in any grind setting..Safety lock system..Upper conical burr removable for easy cleaning..Tight fitting ground coffee container (holds up to 4 oz. of ground coffee)..See through bean container holds up to 8.8 oz. of beans..Timer can be set to grind from 5 to 60 seconds..Cleaning brush and measuring scoop included..Heavy duty zinc die-cast housing.. Easy to Use