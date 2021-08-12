Kartell

Infinity Bottle Rack – Yellow

Store your wine bottles in unique style with this yellow Infinity bottle rack from Kartell. Designed by Ron Arad, this sixteen piece set can be freely assembled to an infinity of designs and variations. Simply connect the different pieces together to create rings within which bottles can by practically stored. Different sets can also be joined together to create an endless interplay of connections, and there are four colours available; blue, orange, white and yellow.