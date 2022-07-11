InfinitiPro by Conair

1.5" (36mm) Barrel Diameter and 1" Inner Plates: Create loose curls with the Cool Air Styler from INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR. The unique cool air system allows cool air to flow outside of barrel to immediately set your curl and help protect your hair. Split Barrel Design: Create curls, while quartz ceramic-coated plates glide effortlessly to smooth. With a section of hair between the plates, rotate 180° and wrap hair once around the barrel, glide down the length of the hair for long-lasting curls. Heat For Every Hair Type: With 3 heat settings (low, medium, high) plus cool air setting, with inner plates reaching 400 degree F, choose the right heat level for your hair type. Quick 30 second heat up plus Automatic Safety Shutoff for no stress. Innovative Styling Tools: From curling irons and wands to flat irons, hot air brushes, auto-curlers and more, Conair makes high-quality styling tools for all hair types. Conair Hair Care: Since 1959, we have made innovative small appliances, hair styling tools, and more. Our hair care line includes high-quality hair dryers, brushes, styling tools, and hair accessories. Want a quick, easy way to create gorgeous, salon-worthy curls that last? Designed with a unique cool air system, the InfinitiPRO by Conair Cool Air Styler curls, cools, sets and protects your hair for long-lasting, gorgeous results. The hair is heated by the quartz ceramic-coated plates, which provide an effortless glide to form silky, smooth curls. Once the curl is formed, cool air flows along the channels on the outside of the barrel, to instantly cool your hair, which sets the style and protects against heat damage. You get fast, consistent heat up to 400°F for even results as the cool air locks in your look. Three heat settings, plus a cool air setting, make it easy to customize styling for your hair type. A must-have for anyone who wants to get maximum curls with minimum fuss, the InfinitiPRO by Conair Cool Air Styler features innovative technology that's simple to use. As you wrap your hair and curls take shape—the cool air coming up through the channels on the outside of the barrel ensures they are instantly cooled and set perfectly for long lasting results. The cool air system does the work for you, instantly setting your curls that keep you looking like you just stepped out of the salon. How To: Place a section of hair between the plates, rotate the styler, wrapping hair around the outside of the barrel and glide down through the length of the hair. Set and protect your curls like a pro–quickly and easily–with this innovative styling essential from InfinitiPRO by Conair.