Infiniti Pro Electronic Brushless Motor Styling Tool
$89.99
At Conair
This multitasking marvel features the latest technology for superior drying and styling. The HeatProtect electronic brushless motor is designed to dry hair faster with less heat damage, while Frizz Defense® conditioning ions enhance shine and reduce frizz. And it’s built to last!
HeatProtect electronic brushless motor technology, engineered to dry hair fast with less heat damage
Frizz Defense® conditioning ions help to enhance shine and reduce frizz
Ionic ceramic technology provides infrared heat to gently dry hair
Ultra-fast drying
True cold shot button
3 heat/2 speed settings
6-foot line cord
Great for thick hair
Lightweight ergonomic design
Built to last
Styling attachments included – concentrator and diffuser
Filter cleaning brush included
Limited 5-year warranty