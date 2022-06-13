Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-wear Nail Polish, Pinks
$13.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta
Summary OPI Infinite Shine is a 3-step system which provides up to 11 days of wear and gel-like shine.
Need a few alternatives?
OPI
I Am What I Amethyst
BUY
$10.79
OPI
OPI
Opi Nail Lacquer, White Nail Polish, 0.5 Fl Oz
BUY
$10.79
Amazon
OPI
Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Blacks/whites/grays
BUY
$10.79
Ulta
OPI
Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Nudes/neutrals
BUY
$10.79
Ulta
More from OPI
OPI
I Am What I Amethyst
BUY
$10.79
OPI
OPI
Opi Nail Lacquer, White Nail Polish, 0.5 Fl Oz
BUY
$10.79
Amazon
OPI
Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Blacks/whites/grays
BUY
$10.79
Ulta
OPI
Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Nudes/neutrals
BUY
$10.79
Ulta
More from Nails
OPI
I Am What I Amethyst
BUY
$10.79
OPI
OPI
Opi Nail Lacquer, White Nail Polish, 0.5 Fl Oz
BUY
$10.79
Amazon
OPI
Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Blacks/whites/grays
BUY
$10.79
Ulta
OPI
Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Nudes/neutrals
BUY
$10.79
Ulta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted