OPI

Infinite Shine Long-wear Lacquer In Espresso Your Inner Self

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher (Black Vinyl) The highly anticipated 2nd album from Phoebe Bridgers, hot off the heals of not only her successful debut album 'Stranger In The Alps', but also the side projects 'Better Oblivion Community Center' and 'Boy Genius'. Bridgers pulls together a formidable crew of guests, including the Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Christian Lee Hutson and Conor Oberst as well as Nathaniel Walcott (of Bright Eyes), Nick Zinner (of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Jenny Lee Lindberg (of Warpaint), Blake Mills and Jim Keltner as well as her longtime bandmates Marshall Vore (drums), Harrison Whitford (guitar), Emily Retsas (bass) and Nick White (keys). The album was mixed by Mike Mogis, who also mixed Stranger In The Alps. 'Punisher' features the first single 'Kyoto'. Tracklisting DVD Menu Garden Song Kyoto Punisher Halloween Chinese Satellite Moon Song Savior Complex ICU Graceland Too I Know the End $10 postage. Free shipping on orders over $150. * Our Collingwood shop has large selection of vinyl with over 1,000 titles to choose from.