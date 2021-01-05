Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
OPI
Infinite Shine Long Wear Lacquer In Alpine Snow
C$12.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Trade Secrets
Need a few alternatives?
Onyx Professional
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream
$9.99
$7.64
from
Amazon
BUY
COSCELIA
Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit
$39.99
$25.47
from
Amazon
BUY
OPI
Shine Bright Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Pack
$28.95
from
Ulta
BUY
OPI Infinite Shine
Let's Take An Elfie - Infinite Shine
$13.00
from
Ulta
BUY
More from OPI
OPI
Shine Bright Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Pack
$28.95
from
Ulta
BUY
OPI
Rapidry Spray Nail Polish Dryer
C$20.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
OPI
Rapidry Spray Nail Polish Dryer
$10.95
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
OPI
Prospa Nail And Cuticle Oil
£12.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
More from Nails
Onyx Professional
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream
$9.99
$7.64
from
Amazon
BUY
COSCELIA
Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit
$39.99
$25.47
from
Amazon
BUY
OPI
Shine Bright Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Pack
$28.95
from
Ulta
BUY
OPI Infinite Shine
Let's Take An Elfie - Infinite Shine
$13.00
from
Ulta
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted