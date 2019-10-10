Dogeared

Infinite Possibilities Ouroboros Labradorite Necklace

$48.38

Thanks to their dedication to sustainability, Dogeared® is proud to call themselves a Certified B Corporation brand. Labradorite awakens greater awareness and intuition while the ouroboros, an ancient Egyptian icon, represents the cyclical nature of the universe. Wear your necklace as a reminder that an end is often the chance to start again. Happy beginnings. Delicate chain features labradorite stone pendant. Choose from sterling silver or gold-dipped sterling silver. Spring ring closure. 2" extender. Handcrafted in California. Each Dogeared Jewels necklace and bracelet is packaged in a sweet and sturdy gift box. Measurements: Chain Circumference: 16 in Adjuster Length: 2 in Pendant Height: 3⁄5 in Pendant Width: 2⁄5 in Weight: 0.1 oz