Get the perfect latch with a flexible nursing pillow that elevates your baby to breast height; supporting successful nursing in whatever hold feels right to you. Three adjustable heights allow you to achieve the optimum nursing angle and improved latching. As your little one grows, change the height to adjust to their size. in addition to traditional nursing positions, at full elevation the pillow supports upright nursing, ideal for babies with acid reflux or gerd. Plus, the pillow's gentle curve allows the Elevate to be used cross-cradle (on your lap) and in the football hold (at your side). Football hold is a recommended position for moms recovering from C-sections as it keeps pressure away from the incision site. When nursing is complete, fold the pillow in half and secure with the colorful ribbon for compact, neat storage.