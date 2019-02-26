L'Oreal Paris

Infallible Prepping Essence

Tired, dull looking skin got you feeling blue? Meet our new Infallible Magic Essence Drops. Priming drops specially formulated with blue toned light diffusing technology to counteract sallowness and revitalise and restore radiance to dull looking skin.The ultra lightweight water texture gives skin an instant fresh feeling on application, helping to awaken the skin. Enriched with a cocktail of Acai, Kiwi & Goji plus Hyaluronic Acid, the formula deeply hydrates skin for up to 24 hours with no greasy or sticky residue. The thin veil of product absorbs quickly into the skin and helps to create a flawless base for smoother makeup application. Suitable for all skin types. - Blue toned brightening technology for all day radiance. - Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and anti-oxidant ingredients.- 24h deep hydration with no sticky residue.- Lightweight water texture for a fresh feeling & quick absorption. - Perfect base for smoother makeup application.