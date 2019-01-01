Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
L'Oréal
Infallible Paints Eyeshadow
$8.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
A lightweight, easy-to-use eyeshadow.
Featured in 1 story
Drugstore Products We're Obsessed With
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Le Métier de Beauté
True Colour Eye Shadow In Tamarack
$30.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Dual-intensity Eyeshadow In Sycorax
$29.00
from
NARS
BUY
DETAILS
Ardency Inn
Modster Manuka Honey Enriched Pigments In Rose Gold
$21.00
from
Ardency Inn
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Decay
Electric Pressed Pigment Palette
$49.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
More from L'Oréal
DETAILS
L'Oréal
Voluminous Superstar Waterproof Mascara
$10.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
L'Oréal
Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
$9.99
$6.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
L'Oréal
Online Only Colorista Hair Makeup 1-day Hair Color
$7.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
L'Oréal
Voluminous Superstar Waterproof Mascara
£17.07
from
Storkz
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Ilia
Color Haze Multi-use Pigment
$32.00
from
Credo
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Cliniquefit Workout 24-hour Mascara
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
More from Makeup
Beauty
7 Makeup Looks To Help You Stand Out At Your Graduation
It's finally time for graduation, and you've worked hard for this moment. You've endured late nights writing papers, 8 a.m. classes, and three-hour
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
MAC & Benefit Are Making It
So
Easy To Support Planned P...
With the Trump Administration and states like Alabama and Georgia never not proposing rules that could signal the end of abortion access in America as we
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
How To Look Like The Best Version Of Yourself On Your Wedding Day
You spent four months trying to nail down a wedding venue that feels like home (before eventually settling on your own backyard), then three more on the
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted