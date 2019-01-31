L'Oreal Paris

Infallible More Than Concealer

Whatever your concern; blemishes, dark circles, uneven skin tone, we’ve got you covered with our NEW More Than Concealer. With 25 shades in the range you can find the perfect one to brighten, correct, contour & highlight, that’s why it’s our More Than Concealer.An innovation from our labs, the high pigment elastic formula gives you the ultimate full coverage finish with a totally lightweight feel. Enjoy ultra long-wear with an undetectable finish that doesn’t crease or settle into fine lines.Use the doe foot applicator to dab, dot or swipe with expert precision and ease, and blend seamlessly for a natural matte finish. - Flawless full coverage with a natural matte finish- Ultra-blendable formula- Long-lasting weightless wear- Available in 25 shades- Large doe foot applicator for perfect on-the-go application