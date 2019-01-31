L'Oreal Paris

Infallible Loose Setting Powder

Tired, dull looking skin got you feeling blue? Meet our NEW Infallible Loose Setting Powder. Specially formulated with blue toned light diffusing technology to brighten your complexion and help keep makeup looking fresh all day long. The matte control complex sets make up in place to help it last all day and keeps unwanted shine at bay. The micro-fine texture of the powder allows for seamless blending and meshing with skin for a blurred silky smooth velvet finish and avoids settling into fine lines and pores for an undetectable result. Infallible Loose Setting Powder is the perfect finishing touch to help you achieve your most flawless full face Suitable for all skin types. - Matte control complex for a longer lasting flawless base- Keeps unwanted shine at bay- Blue toned brightening pigments for all day radiance- Micro-fine texture for undetectable results- Light diffusing technology for a soft focus velvet finish