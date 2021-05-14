Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
L'Oreal Paris
Infallible Gel Crayon Waterproof Eyeliner
£4.99
Buy Now
Review It
At FeelUnique
Infallible Gel Crayon Waterproof Eyeliner
Need a few alternatives?
Bobbi Brown
Ink Liner In Blackest Black
BUY
£25.00
Bobbi Brown
Make Up For Ever
Graphic Liner
BUY
£22.00
FeelUnique
Thrive Causemetics
Infinity Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner™
BUY
$24.00
Thrive Causemetics
Wet n Wild
Color Icon Kohl Eyeliner Pencil
BUY
€2.25
Beauty Bay
More from L’Oreal Paris
L'Oreal Paris
Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Serum
BUY
$32.97
Walmart
L'Oreal Paris
Air Volume Mega Mascara
BUY
C$16.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
L'Oreal Paris
L'oreal Bambi Eye Original Mascara
BUY
C$11.99
C$16.49
Shoppers Drug Mart
L'Oreal Paris
Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara
BUY
C$5.97
Amazon
More from Makeup
VIEVE
Sunset Blush
BUY
£23.00
Cult Beauty
Benefit
Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer
BUY
£20.00
Benefit
Benefit
Hello Flawless Powder Foundation
BUY
£29.00
Next
Benefit
Big Beautiful Eyes Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
£29.50
Benefit
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted