L'Oreal Paris

Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation In A Powder

$11.99

At Target

Highlights Tiktok Favorite, Covers like a liquid, mattifies with no cakey look Up to 24hr matte finish and full coverage that stays fresh all day Lightweight formula that feels breathable All day shine control, no transfer, waterproof, heatproof, sweatproof Suitable for all skin types, oily and acne-prone skin Specifications Suggested Age: Adult Use Only Capacity (Volume): .31 Ounces Color Palette: Medium Tones Product Form: Pressed Powder Cosmetic Coverage: Buildable Skin Tone: Medium Skin Undertone: Neutral Beauty Purpose: Skin Tone Improvement Net weight: .31 Ounces TCIN: 80114917 UPC: 071249627785 Item Number (DPCI): 052-04-5402 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Demand more from longwear with this Viral TikTok Favorite-- Infallible up to 24hr fresh wear foundation-in-a-powder covers like a liquid and mattifies like a powder with no cakey look. The lightweight, thin powder texture gives full coverage and a natural matte finish that feels breathable and weightless, leaving skin feeling comfortable for up to 24hrs. With a blurring effect and all day shine control, this powder gives an even finish that does not transfer. It is waterproof, heatproof and sweatproof. Available in 20 shades and suitable for all skin types, oily skin and acne prone skin. It is non-comedogenic with no oily feel and has been tested under dermatological control Up to 24hr coverage Apply to skin using the included sponge applicator. Sponge provides optimal product pickup and has a smooth surface for enhanced blendability. Use wet for full coverage or dry for medium, buildable coverage. Warnings: For External Use Only. Do Not Use On Damaged Or Broken Skin. When Using This Product, Keep Out Of Eyes. Rinse With Water To Remove. Stop Use And Ask A Doctor If Rash Occurs.Keep Out Of Reach Of Children. If Swallowed, Get Medical Help Or Contact Get Medical Help Or Contact A Poison Control Center Right Away. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.