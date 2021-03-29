L'Oréal

Infallible 24hr Fresh Wear Foundation In A Powder

Details The L'Oreal Infallible 24HR Fresh Wear Foundation In A Powder provides full coverage with a natural, matte finish. Blurs, evens, and smooths skin. Weightless, creamy texture fuses with skin upon application. Color remains true throughout the day without drying or fading. Matte finish for up to 24H and suitable for all skin types, oily skin and acne-prone skin. Key Benefits: Up to 24HR Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder for face Powder Foundation provides full coverage, No excess, No transfer, waterproof, sweat proof and heatproof Natural, matte finish for face Formula that feels breathable and weightless on your face