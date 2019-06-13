L'Oreal Paris

Infallible 24hr Foundation

£10.99

Want your foundation to last as long as you? Meet NEW L’Oreal Paris Infallible 24 hour Freshwear Foundation for a full coverage, no compromise base for the ultimate resistance. With a new standard in longwear coverage it’s transfer-proof, life-proof, party-proof and water-proof so you get more from your makeup.With this freshwear foundation, longwear no longer means thick and heavy coverage. The innovative oxygen technology gives a lightweight feel whilst the ultra- stretchable formula ensures full coverage application- so a little goes a long way.Life doesn’t compromise, so now your makeup doesn’t either. For Unstoppable resistance in unstoppable situations for unstoppable women.- Available in 26 shades- Weightless feel, freshwear liquid foundation- Transfer-proof, life-proof, party-proof and waterproof- Longwear formula lasts up to 24HR- No compromise, full coverage base- Ultra-stretchable gel formula