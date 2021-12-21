Eberjey

A dream to wear and a dream to wash, Washable Silk is the smoothest fabric to join our family of pajamas. Over a year in the making, Inez is an elegant evolution of our classic PJ set with a polished look for modern luxury you can wear every day. Made from 100% Washable Silk and bluesign®-certified, this material is manufactured with the lowest possible impact on the environment. It’s biodegradable, hypoallergenic, and thermoregulating offering comfort year-round. Our silk has a momme grade of 16 and a fiber grade of 6A, which means it’s higher quality and the perfect weight for both cool and hot sleepers. And because life comes with its fair share of messes and spills, we’ve designed silk pajamas that are machine wash friendly. Their supple drape and subtle sheen take your casual style up a notch. Wear Washable Silk to bed, to the couch, and everywhere you want to feel effortlessly chic.