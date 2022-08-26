Oak & Luna

Inez Initial Necklace

In the mood for a playful yet pulled-together look? Accessorize with our Inez Initial Necklace - Gold Plated. It’s a standout not only for its visually rich look but also its innovative concept. It appears alluring, perfect for a fun-loving glamour girl. This leaves a lot of room for creativity, as it inspires endless possibilities for styling. Customize Me! You may personalize this with up to eight letters, giving you more freedom to express what you want to say with it. How to Make It Yours: Your name will be the center of attention in this beautiful piece. But it will also be great to use this accessory as a canvas to allow a meaningful word to shine. How to Wear It: This letter necklace is a stunner on its own, but it may also be layered with necklaces in varied lengths for more impact. Use it to balance out or tone down a loud and bold outfit. Stack it with more necklaces with letters.