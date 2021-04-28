AllModern

Ines Task Chair

$529.76 $270.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

Product Details Padded Arms Ergonomic Weight Capacity (lbs): 225 Adjustability: Swivel Compatible Flooring Hardwood; Carpet; Tile; Linoleum Maximum Seat Height - Floor to Seat 20.7 Minimum Seat Height - Floor to Seat 18.1 Seat Height 18.1102 '' Working from home? Don't settle for an office chair that doesn't complement your style: This one has a retro-inspired design that's ready to complement your space's vibe. Crafted with an engineered wood frame and upholstered in faux leather, this desk chair has a barrel-like design with welting detail for a totally mid-century look. Plus, its swivel seat has an adjustable height, so getting comfortable is a breeze. Hard casters cap off the five splayed legs, so you can easily roll around your office. Features Stitched detailing in leather Product Details Swivel: Yes Tilt Mechanism: No Seat Height Adjustment (Green Upholstery Color): No Seat Height Adjustment (Light Brown Upholstery Color): Yes Armed Armrest Type: Fixed