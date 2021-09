TKEES

Ines Shearling

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tkees

The go-to slide that takes you places. Open in the back for slip on ease, with a 100% shearling insole for comfort. Size & Fit TKEES footwear is listed in US whole sizes If you are a half size, please size up Details/Description Suede Upper 100% Shearling Insole Rubber Outsole Made in Brazil