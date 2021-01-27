Industry of All Nations

Industry Of All Nations Alpaca Cardigan

$215.00

Buy Now Review It

At Industry Of All Nations

This alpaca cardigan is undyed meaning that the color of the fibers comes completely from the superfine, natural hairs of the alpaca that are transformed into yarn for artisans to knit. The sustainable process of only using virgin fibers in their undyed state reduces pollution, conserves resources, and allows the natural qualities of the materials to be appreciated for what they are. The IOAN Alpaca Cardigan is made from 100% Alpaca wool by a Bolivian co-op of farmers, manufacturers, and knitters. This hypoallergenic piece is finished with genuine horn buttons and cut in a classic cardigan fit. The production of this ultra soft, medium-weight cardigan sweater supports the local lifestyles, craftsmanship, and the future of this community.