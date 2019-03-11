West Elm

Industrial Storage Side Table

$299.00

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

Made from richly-grained solid mango wood that makes each piece subtly one-of-a-kind, our Industrial Storage Side Table is lofted on airy steel legs and has a deep drawer to keep remote and magazines within reach but out of sight. It's made in a Fair Trade Certified™ facility—that means that every piece made makes a difference by ensuring safe working conditions and fair labor practices for the people behind it. This contract-grade item is manufactured to meet the demands of commercial use in addition to residential. See more. 20"w x 22"d x 22"h. Solid mango wood with natural color variations. Steel legs. Drawer opens on wooden glides. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ facility. Learn more about the positive impact your purchase has on Fair Trade workers and their communities. Imported.