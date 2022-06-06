Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
ISAMAYA
Industrial Rubberlash Latex Lift Mascara
£35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Isamaya
Need a few alternatives?
ISAMAYA
Industrial Rubberlash Latex Lift Mascara
BUY
£35.00
Isamaya
Perricone MD
No Makeup Mascara
BUY
$45.00
Mecca
Ere Perez
Aloe Gel Lash & Brow Mascara
BUY
$38.00
The Iconic
Maybelline
Great Lash Mascara
BUY
$14.46
iHerb
More from ISAMAYA
ISAMAYA
Industrial Colour Pigments Eyeshadow Palette,
BUY
£95.00
Isamaya
ISAMAYA
Industrial Liplacq Maximising Lip Serum
BUY
£32.00
Isamaya
ISAMAYA
Industrial Skinlacq Triple Hyaluronic Glow Serum
BUY
£60.00
Isamaya
More from Makeup
ISAMAYA
Industrial Colour Pigments Eyeshadow Palette,
BUY
£95.00
Isamaya
ISAMAYA
Industrial Rubberlash Latex Lift Mascara
BUY
£35.00
Isamaya
ISAMAYA
Industrial Liplacq Maximising Lip Serum
BUY
£32.00
Isamaya
Jones Road Beauty
What The Foundation Tinted Moisture Balm
BUY
$44.00
Jones Road Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted