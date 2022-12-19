Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
ISAMAYA
Industrial Color Pigments
$115.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Isamaya
Need a few alternatives?
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
BUY
$6.00
Ulta Beauty
Morphe
Ready In 5 Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$7.00
Morphe
PAT McGRATH LABS
Eye Shadow Palette Star Wars™ Edition
BUY
$36.00
PAT McGRATH LABS
PAT McGRATH LABS
Chromaluxe Artistry Pigment Star Wars™ Edition
BUY
$32.00
PAT McGRATH LABS
More from ISAMAYA
ISAMAYA
Rubberlash Mascara
BUY
$54.00
Selfridges
ISAMAYA
Rubberlash Mascara
BUY
£35.00
Selfridges
ISAMAYA
Industrial Colour Pigments Eyeshadow Palette,
BUY
£95.00
Isamaya
ISAMAYA
Industrial Rubberlash Latex Lift Mascara
BUY
£35.00
Isamaya
More from Makeup
Dior
Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil
BUY
$38.00
Neiman Marcus
Sephora
Sparkly Clean Makeup Set
BUY
$42.00
Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS
Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo
BUY
$50.00
PAT McGRATH LABS
Versed
Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops
BUY
$17.99
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted