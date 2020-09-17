1st Choice Store

Industrial Clear Vinyl Gloves

The 3-mil thickness means the gloves are recommended for many light-duty tasks, especially in healthcare, beauty & salon, and janitorial applications. They are popular with lab technicians, medical and dental professionals, elder care and child care specialists, and in home caregiver environments. Vinyl by design provides a loose, comfortable fit and a smooth finish. The gloves are powder free, so there is no concern about residue, and latex free, which those with latex sensitivities will appreciate. Sold 100 disposable gloves per box, 10 boxes per case, in sizes small through extra large.