Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
LELO

Indulge Me Pleasure Set

$199.00
At LELO
Indulge your senses with LELO’s most luxurious pleasure set. Combining the INTIMA Silk Blindfold with TANTRA Feather Teaser will heighten your passions, before sharing sensations with the NOA™ Couples’ Massager.
Featured in 1 story
10 Sexy Holiday Gifts For Your Significant Other
by GiGi Engle