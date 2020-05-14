Best Choice Products

Indoor Outdoor Padded Cotton Hammock Hanging Chair

$66.99 $42.99

Vibrant and comfortable, our hammock chairs are crafted of cross-woven cotton with colorful finishes. Thick, fiberfill cushions on the seat and backrest adds extra comfort as well as support. Plated steel rings, durable poly rope and a 40" hardwood spreader bar (included) keeps this hammock sturdy and able to withstand up to 330 lbs. Suitable for indoor and outdoor, add it to your patio area and hang on to a tree or C-style stand.