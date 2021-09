Cox & Cox

Indoor Outdoor Beanbag Lounger In Soft Grey

Perfect for bringing an indoor feel to your outdoor space, our chaise longue inspired outdoor beanbag in soft grey is wonderfully comfortable and will make a fabulous addition to your garden or terrace. Designed to hug and cradle you as you lounge with a special polybead filling our seat is also expertly engineered to keep you cool with breathable vents and a durable double stitched splash proof fabric.