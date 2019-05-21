Spade To Fork

Spade To Fork is a family owned, family run business based on our 40 acre farm in rural Oregon. Cooking, gardening and outdoors are our passions and we would love for you to join us as we grow in this new and exciting community. Each and every one of our indoor grow kit boxes contains the seeds of a quiet revolution to make food personal again. There is nothing better than fresh food created in your own home. Thank you for your interest in our growing family--you are always welcome! Your Spade To Fork Kit Contains: (5) Certified USDA Organic, non GMO, seed tubes + Italian Large Leaf Basil + Coriander Cilantro (slow bolt) + Peione Parsley + Broad Leaf Sage + Thyme (5) Certified USDA Organic rich soil discs (5) Certified USDA Organic compostable peat pots (5) Beautiful wood burned plant markers with herb name and date planted field (1) 10-page, detailed and thorough seed starting instructional pamphlet (+) Our 100% Money Back Grow Guarantee!