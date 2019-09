Garden Republic

Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

$26.97

Buy Now Review It

This fits your -. HERBS IN THE BURBS - Herb Garden Kit w/ 4 types of culinary herb seeds for planting indoors or outdoors- Cilantro, English Thyme, Large Leaf Italian Parsley, Genovese Basil seeds. Real wood grow box / gift box, shears, 4 burlap grow bags w/ waterproof lining, 4 bamboo plant markers, 4 potting soil discs . 100% USDA ORGANIC HERB SEEDS, GROWN IN THE USA, NON-GMO, HEIRLOOM VARIETIES - Our herb seed starter grow kit contains premium organic seeds for growing herb plants & indoor gardening . UNIQUE GIFT IDEA - Our indoor herb growing kit makes fun gifts for women or men, gardening gifts for gardeners, anniversary gifts for couples, vegan or vegetarian gifts, kitchen gifts for housewarming, DIY kits for kids gardening set . INDOOR GROWING KIT - Our herb starter kit can be used as an indoor grow kit or germination kit for sprouting seeds. You can continue growing your herb pots as an indoor garden for indoor plants, herb planters for kitchen herb garden, balcony garden for balcony plants, window sill planters, repot or transplant them into an outdoor garden .